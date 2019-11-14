Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows the bell tower of the Monastery of the Caves in Kiev, Ukraine. The Monastery of the Caves (Pechersk Lavra) in Kiev was founded in the 11th century. It was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List along with Saint-Sophia Cathedral in 1990. Photo:Xinhua

