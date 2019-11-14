Scenery at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, C China's Henan

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow scenery at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered statues at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, March 26, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, March 7, 2016. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, March 7, 2016. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, March 26, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2017 shows the statues at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2017 shows a statue at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Xiangshan temple at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow scenery at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, March 26, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist takes photo of the sculptures at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, March 7, 2016. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2019 shows the statues at Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2017 shows the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Photo:Xinhua