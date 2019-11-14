Yemen declares health emergency over epidemics

A Yemeni child infected with malaria receives treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 13, 2019. Yemen's health authorities declared a health emergency on Tuesday, citing that they were battling malaria and dengue fever. The epidemics spread over Yemeni northern provinces, including Hodeidah, Hajjah, Raymah, Mahweet, Taiz, Ibb and Saada. Photo:Xinhua
