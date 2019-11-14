Yemen declares health emergency over epidemics

A Yemeni child infected with malaria receives treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 13, 2019. Yemen's health authorities declared a health emergency on Tuesday, citing that they were battling malaria and dengue fever. The epidemics spread over Yemeni northern provinces, including Hodeidah, Hajjah, Raymah, Mahweet, Taiz, Ibb and Saada. Photo:Xinhua

Yemen's health authorities declared a health emergency on Tuesday, citing that they were battling malaria and dengue fever.The epidemics spread over Yemeni northern provinces, including Hodeidah, Hajjah, Raymah, Mahweet, Taiz, Ibb and Saada."A total of 116,522 confirmed cases of malaria and 23,000 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been recorded since January," the health authorities said in a statement obtained by Xinhua.The health sector in Yemen has been badly affected by the civil war, which allowed the spread of infectious diseases, including cholera.World Health Organization said that cholera in Yemen has set the world's record with the infection of over 1 million people, while over 2,000 people have been confirmed dead from the disease since 2017.

