13 tons of Singles’ Day packages burned to ashes in delivery

Employees are busy with piles of packages in a post office in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday. As the Double 11 shopping festival approaches, logistics workers are preparing for the world's biggest shopping spree, which falls on November 11. Photo: VCG





An express company announced that it will compensate customers and dispatch replacements, after more than 7,000 Singles' Day Sales express packages weighing around 13 tons were burned to ashes en route to delivery on an expressway.



"We have positively talked with our clients… most of the packages have been re-delivered, and all the packages will be dispatched within three days," the Hangzhou-based Best Express said through an announcement released on Sina Weibo late Wednesday.



A truck container filled with express packages burst into flames while the vehicle was moving on an expressway in Anyang, Central China's Henan Province on Tuesday.



Most of the goods were ruined, but fortunately, no one was injured or killed during the incident, reported China Central Television (CCTV).



The fire was extinguished two hours later after firefighters arrived at the scene on Tuesday. The site has now been cleared, and normal traffic has resumed.



The topic "Your Singles' Day's delivery might be burnt" topped the list of Weibo trends with more than 680 million reads and 62,000 discussions. Many netizens said the driver's and firefighters' safety is more important than the delivery.



"I was concerned about my packages, but what really makes me relieved is people's safety," said one net user.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



