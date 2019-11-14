University students perform original dance show 'Yun' in Beijing

Dance show Yun Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Wuzi University

An original dance show inspired by the thousand-year-old Grand Canal, Yun,was staged on Wednesday and Thursday night in Beijing's Tongzhou District Culture Center.Making its debut in 2018, the show cost Beijing Wuzi University two years to complete and focuses on four generations of a family living along the Grand Canal that connects Beijing and Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province.According to Pang Bo from the university, this is the third time that students have taken all the roles in one of the school's dance shows. They joined the show, rehearsed and performed during their free time after school.