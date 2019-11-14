ATW Culture releases program for 2020 China screening season

Promotional material for Giselle by the Bolshoi Ballet Photo: Courtesy of Beijing ATW Culture

Beijing ATW Culture, which has worked in recent years to bring foreign operas and stage plays to local audiences by screening live recordings in theaters, released the content program for their upcoming new annual screening season in China on Thursday.The upcoming all-male version of Swan Lake, directed by Matthew Bourne, will raise the curtain on the new season of 59 plays, which include almost all of the UK's greatest hits such as A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Deep Blue Sea and Present Laughter from the National Theatre Live series as well as More2Screen's The Importance of Being Earnest and An Ideal Husband.In addition to plays from the UK, the season will also feature French show Le Misanthrope and a series of ballets from the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema including Le Corsaire, Giselle and Romeo and Juliet.ATW Culture's New Live Screening Series also features records of concerts, exhibitions and documentaries.Audiences will have a chance to appreciate 8k versions of documentaries presented by Magnitudo Film such as Leonardo, Dinosaurs and Wunderkammer.A selection of these performances will also be made available on Chinese streaming sites such as Tencent Video and iQIYI.