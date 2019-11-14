New exhibition at Parkview Museum Beijing works to build bridge between artists in Asia and Europe

A seminar hosted by curator Lorand Hegyi Photo: Courtesy of the Parkview Museum Beijing

A new exhibition at the Parkview Museum Beijing features works from four artists from countries in Asia and Europe.Bridging Asia-Europe III, the third exhibition in the museum's Asia-Europe cultural exchange series, offers a chance for art lovers to experience for themselves the works of artists Ling Jian from China, Milenko Prvacki from Singapore, Hubert Scheibl from Austria and Giuseppe Gallo from Italy.As suggested by the title Bridging Asia-Europe, the series of contemporary art exhibitions aims to establish a cultural bridge between countries in the East and the West by encouraging dialogue among artists within a global and multicultural perspective.According to Lorand Hegyi, the exhibition's curator, the four artists shed light on authentic narratives based on a multiplicity of readings and interpretations."By acknowledging the existence of parallel readings and of contextual determination of semantic structure in their works of art, they critically challenge the reductive and exclusive conception of a monolithic formal system," he explained.