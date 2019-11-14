Hoeness set to end Bayern era

Uli Hoeness Photo: VCG

Having transformed Bayern Munich into one of Europe's strongest clubs, then been jailed for tax evasion, Uli Hoeness will bring the curtain down on a glorious 40-year reign at the German giants when he steps down as club president on Friday.Hoeness will officially stand down at Friday's annual general meeting having nominated Herbert Hainer, a former CEO of sportswear firm ­adidas, to succeed him, but he will stay on the club's supervisory board for at least four more years.Since the 67-year-old joined club management after retiring as a three-time European Cup-winning ­player four decades ago, Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga and been crowned kings of Europe two more times."I think that someone like Uli Hoeness will never stop, he's got a Bayern heart, so he will always stay connected to us," said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer on Wednesday.He hands the reins to Hainer with Bayern Munich in rude health, generating 750 million euros ($825 million) in turnover and reported profits of 52 million euros.The club has a vast army of 300,000 members and over 1,000 employees, while their Allianz Arena stadium has been paid off.It is a far cry from his first day as club manager on May 1, 1979, ­following a career-ending knee ­injury, with Bayern carrying debts of 7 million Deutschmarks (around 3.5 million euros in today's ­currency).After two hours at his desk, Hoeness says he "went home, because there was no work," but his relentless drive and recruitment of top players in the coming years has yielded 24 German league and 14 German Cup titles."Bayern is unimaginable without you," wrote in a tribute ­Germany ­legend Franz Beckenbauer, who Hoeness replaced as club president in 2009. "The club would not be what it is today."However, the fire still burns in ­Hoeness' belly, as proven on ­Sunday when he rang a talk show on German TV to berate pundits criticizing Bayern sporting director Hasan ­Salihamidzic.Bayern are seeking a new coach since Niko Kovac was relieved of his duties a fortnight ago and Hoeness will no doubt have a say in who replaces interim coach Hansi Flick.Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, both of whom have said they will not leave their respective clubs this season, are reportedly on the short list.Hoeness rose to fame by transforming Bayern into a global brand as a millionaire businessman who bounced back despite a spectacular own goal which landed him in jail in 2014. The black mark on his legacy is the 21 months he served in prison following his 2014 conviction for evading at least 28.5 million euros in taxes.It spoke volumes for his fearsome reputation that few in the German media questioned whether it was morally right for someone convicted of tax evasion to again run Germany's biggest club.