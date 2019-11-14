Crab festival for children held in Hongqiao Town of E China's Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/14 19:27:34

Children take part in a loop-casting game during a crab festival for children in Hongqiao Town, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children make bubbles during a crab festival for children in Hongqiao Town, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children carry crabs during a crab festival for children in Hongqiao Town, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children take part in a crab festival for children in Hongqiao Town, Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
