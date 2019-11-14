Companies positive about China’s business climate

Scott Zhang Photo: Courtesy of Honeywell

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai concluded on Sunday with more companies participating and more agreements signed than the first event last year. Its success marks the materialization of China's opening-up. Despite the lackluster world economy and trade war uncertainty impacting companies' expectations, China is steadfastly building a better business environment for foreign investment. Witnessing the great changes in the Chinese market over the last decade, Scott Zhang (), president of Honeywell China, offered his take on the Chinese business environment and expressed his confidence in China's market in an interview with Global Times reporter Wang Jiamei () on the sidelines of the CIIE.The most important distinction is that this year appears to be more pragmatic. Government officials and enterprises that have dropped by our exhibition booth have shown more interest in our products and technologies, with a more practical attitude and asking more accurate questions. They come here with questions, trying to find solutions. I am quite happy about this change and astonished at how strongly some of these customers are hoping for solutions and willing to sign deals.The Foreign Investment Law and other related policies have been great encouragement for companies like us over the last year. A good business environment is as essential as sunshine, water and air. Foreign investment law has built up our resolution to continue exploring the Chinese market, making the market bigger. We have confidence that we, together with Chinese companies and local governments, will bake a bigger cake.Ever since foreign companies first entered China, particularly in the 1990s and 1980s, people have viewed them as symbols of luxury and class. Our products are believed to be the most expensive and the best. Only customers that were rich, rather than middle- and lower-income groups, could afford products from foreign companies. After many years of development, China has changed greatly. We used to target the high-end market, but in recent decades we have moved to targeting the mass mid-range market to achieve great success. Our business in China has grown six-fold in the past 15 years. The high-end market is still there. But if we wanted to grow larger, we had to expand into the massive mid-range market after succeeding in high-end market.Companies like us have gained access to multiple Chinese markets. Local governments have spared no efforts helping us solve problems. For example, local government in Zhangjiagang, a city in East China's Jiangsu Province, has shown consistent support for us since 2012. One significant change in recent years is that the government's function and mind-set have adjusted to better serve companies. We can feel that the government is truly serving companies.I believe that there is no gap between China and other countries. When it comes to intelligent manufacturing, [all] countries are standing at the same starting line.Meanwhile, China has one advantage - a lot of industrial equipment in China, such as digital machines, is even newer than that in Europe and the US. If we apply intelligent manufacturing concepts to new equipment, it will run better. Now China has devoted brains, strength and national support to intelligent manufacturing, from the top level to the local level. China will catch on to the trend of intelligent manufacturing. Many intelligent manufacturers originated in China. As a multinational operating in China, we need to become a Chinese competitor to stand out in this competitive market.