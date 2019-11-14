New services, deals

An Airbus plane displayed in Beijing Photo: VCG

The Cathay Pacific Group has said it will optimize the passenger fleet of its airlines, Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon and HK Express, in order to allow each to achieve its full development potential by leveraging their respective, unique strengths.The move is also designed to maximize each airline's operational efficiency and synergy.In total, the group has existing orders for 65 new aircraft that it will receive by 2024, as part of its fleet modernization plan. This includes the delivery of 21 state-of-the-art Boeing 777-9 aircraft, 12 modern Airbus A350 and 32 A321neo aircraft between 2020 and 2024.Following a comprehensive review of its airlines' fleets, the company has decided that Cathay Dragon will operate the first 16 of the narrowbody A321neo aircraft upon delivery from 2020 to 2022. The remaining 16 aircraft will join the HK Express fleet from 2022.The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for global air freight markets showing that demand, measured in freight ton kilometers (FTKs), decreased by 4.5 percent in September 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, which marks the 11th consecutive month of year-on-year decline in freight volumes, the longest period since the global financial crisis in 2008.Freight capacity, measured in available freight ton kilometers (AFTKs), rose by 2.1 percent year-on-year in September 2019. Capacity growth has now outstripped demand growth for the 17th consecutive month.Earlier, IATA announced global passenger traffic results for September 2019 showing that demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), climbed 3.8 percent compared to the same month last year, broadly unchanged from August's performance.Capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 3.3 percent, and the load factor climbed 0.4 percentage points to 81.9 percent, which was a record for any September month.Airbus is likely to win an order for at least 100 jets from Air Arabia, with an announcement possibly coming as soon as the Dubai Airshow next week, two sources told Reuters. The Emirati budget carrier has been considering the order for up to 120 jets, which would more than double its current fleet of 55 narrowbody aircraft, for more than a year.Air Arabia, which has held talks with both Airbus and Boeing and said it would make a decision by January, was expected to select the European planemaker, the two sources said.Qantas Airways said on Tuesday that it is axing its underperforming Sydney-Beijing route from March due to stiff competition from Chinese airlines and weak business-class demand, according to Reuters.The Australian carrier had re-launched the route in 2017 in its third attempt in 35 years to make it viable and had already lowered its number of weekly flights to five from seven in 2018. It will maintain daily flights from Sydney to Shanghai.Qantas said that since it had reintroduced the direct Sydney-Beijing services in 2017, capacity from Beijing to Australia on Chinese airlines had grown by around 20 percent and was expected to grow even further in 2020, at a time when broader international capacity to Australia was declining.