US showrooms ‘need more EVs’

A Tesla Model S drives into the parking lot of a Tesla showroom and services center on May 20 in California. Photo: VCG

Environmental group the Sierra Club on Tuesday urged automakers and dealerships to help cut US carbon emissions and fight the climate crisis by making more electric vehicles (EVs) available in US showrooms."It's past time for the auto industry to put some action behind its promises of progress and work to tackle emissions from transportation," said Hieu Le, the report's primary author.The Sierra Club said its survey of more than 900 US dealerships found that 74 percent did not stock a single EV, but noted about 40 percent of dealerships in states that have adopted California's zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate had EVs for sale.The report found that 44 percent of dealerships offering EVs had no more than two EVs available in showrooms. Dealers' sales staff regularly failed to provide information on tax incentives or had trouble answering questions about EV technology, the report found.The group said automakers should boost EV production and offer then in more states, provide better incentives for dealerships selling EVs and make it easier for dealers to get certified to sell them.The Sierra Club noted the US accounts for 15 percent of global emissions, with the leading source being the transportation sector, and it said that "accelerating the adoption and sales of EVs is crucial to tackling the climate crisis."Asked for comment, National Automobile Dealers Association spokesman Jared Allen responded that "the number of battery electric vehicles stocked on franchised dealership lots is literally a function of supply and demand - nothing else." He also noted that many automakers do not yet manufacture EVs that could be put in a showroom.Through the first nine months of 2019, US plug-in hybrid and battery EV sales remained flat from a year earlier at about 240,000, according to two groups tracking sales. EV sales accounted for about 1.9 percent of US vehicle sales. Of 2019 EV sales, about half were Tesla Inc vehicles.Californians bought 50 percent of all EVs sold in 2018, but Allen noted that other US consumers "don't have access to the same recharging infrastructure, incentives ...necessary to make owning an EV desirable, practical or feasible in many cases."Roughly half of the 32,000 US dealer franchisees "can't possibly stock a purely electric vehicle because their automaker doesn't manufacture one for sale," Allen added.Automakers are investing tens of billions of dollars in EV technology over the next five to 10 years and promising dozens of new offerings.Volkswagen will hold a ceremony on November 20 in Tennessee to mark the start of groundbreaking of an $800 million expansion to build electric cars starting in 2022. On Sunday, Ford Motor Co will unveil its Mustang-inspired electric sport utility vehicle as part of its plan to invest $11.5 billion electrifying its vehicles by 2022.Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said that "while electric vehicle sales remain low, they are growing, and automakers expect to see a tipping point when these vehicles become more mainstream."The Sierra Club is one of a number of environmental groups that have challenged the Trump administration's efforts to block California from setting its own stricter tailpipe emissions limits and setting ZEV requirements. There are no federal ZEV requirements.