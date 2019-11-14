National grassroots yachting tour enters Haikou

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association



Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan Province hosted the national grassroots yachting tour on Thursday.

Organizers have put new disciplines into the event, as races for young people will be featured during the Haikou event.

Yang Yiguang, executive member of the Chinese Yachting Association, said the racing rules for the event have been adjusted to cope with the amateur level and put the event's popularity ahead of competitiveness.

The tour, initiated in Qinhuangdao of North China's Hebei Province in May, traveled to Dongfang in South China's Hainan Province last week.

The winner of the season will be decided by ranking points collected by the enthusiasts throughout the three events held this year.