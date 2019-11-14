BRICS show common interests among major emerging market economies: expert

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua

RELATED ARTICLES: BRICS countries to unite against protectionism

Chinese President Xi Jinping met leaders of other BRICS countries at the BRICS Summit 2019 in Brasilia and called for a partnership in the new industrial revolution, with experts saying on Thursday that BRICS members share broad common interests and face common challenges despite some differences.Xi on Wednesday urged business circles to actively participate in and promote BRICS economic cooperation to make tangible contributions to economic growth and job creation, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.Xi made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum in the Brazilian capital. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also attended.Xi held bilateral meetings with Putin, Modi and Bolsonaro respectively on Wednesday.Some reports and comments from Western media questioned the unity of the BRICS as differences remain between the members, such as India's stance on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). But Chinese experts noted that differences won't overtake the shared interests.Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday that "as emerging economies, they share pressure from developed economies, including protectionism, unilateralism and hegemony, as well as reverse globalization. These challenges could directly impact their development and even survival."So the common ground that BRICS members share is real, and they desire reform or promote the current international order dominated and designed by Western developed countries, Li noted. "This also makes it necessary for them to cooperate and strengthen their partnership."But in order to promote cooperation or strengthen unity, BRICS members still need to make joint efforts, Zhang Jiadong, deputy director of the Center for US Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Thursday.The economic performances of the BRICS are not very ideal, Zhang noted. "China and India are the two which can keep their economies growing. So if they lack economic power, their capability to push cooperation will be restrained."The BRICS partnership on the new industrial revolution is vital to BRICS economic cooperation in the next stage, Xi noted in his speech, urging the business sector to integrate business cooperation with the BRICS partnership on the new industrial revolution, and yield better results in such areas as innovation, digital economy and green economy to promote the high-quality development of BRICS economies, Xinhua reported.This could be a well-accepted initiative by BRICS, Li noted, because if emerging economies fail to take the lead in the next industrial revolution, they will be isolated and get left behind again by developed economies again, and the next round of the industrial revolution is their best chance."Based on what the US is doing to China in science and technology, it is not hard to see that sci-tech cooperation with Western developed countries is very risky and unreliable in some cases, so the rising powers or emerging economies should strengthen cooperation with each other," Li said.In his meeting with Putin, Xi stressed that the two sides should continue to make joint efforts, keep in mind the development and changes in the international situation, make innovations catering to the needs of each country's development and bilateral cooperation, Xinhua reported.Noting the complex and profound changes in the current international situation with rising instability and uncertainty, Xi urged China and Russia to establish closer strategic coordination to uphold the basic norms governing international relations, oppose unilateralism, bullying and interference in other countries' affairs, safeguard their respective sovereignty and security, and jointly create a fair and just international environment.Putin said Russia-China relations are solid and stable, unaffected by external factors, and enjoy a sound development momentum and broad prospects.Assuming the BRICS rotating presidency next year, Russia will work closely with China to enhance the influence of the BRICS cooperation mechanism, Putin said, adding that Russia is also ready to strengthen cooperation with China within the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) framework, especially on security and counter-terrorism.Zhang stressed that the BRICS is not an international organization, so if the five members want to make their cooperation more efficient and influential, a mature mechanism should be established to unify their stances and goals.Trade a common goalXi met with Modi on Wednesday, saying he is willing to maintain close communication with Modi to guide a better and more stable development of China-India relations, Xinhua reported.China welcomes more of India's high-quality products, the Chinese president said, calling on the two countries to expand trade and investment and create new growth points for cooperation in productivity, medicine, information technology, infrastructure and other fields.Recalling his previous meetings with Xi in Wuhan last year and in Chennai last month, Modi said trust and friendship between them have been strengthened and many important consensuses reached by them are being implemented.India congratulated China on the success of the second China International Import Expo, Modi said, stressing that his country is ready to constantly expand trade and investment with China and enhance their cooperation in energy and other fields."Although India has some differences with China, the two have common ground on boosting trade and maintaining a global order that supports free trade. Both sides still have greater expectations from each other," Li noted.