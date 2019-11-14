China urges Aussie colleges not to politicize communication

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang Photo: Foreign Ministry website

It is absurd to say that China is penetrating into Australian universities, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Thursday in response to reports that the Australian government requires colleges to investigate cooperation with China for fear of ­China's influence.Australian universities are required to name overseas research partners, list financial dealings with other countries and share cyber intelligence with national security agencies to curb foreign interference, Reuters reported Thursday, citing Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan.The move came amid a series of cyberattacks at Australian universities and "fears that China could influence research and students," Reuters said."It is Australia's internal affairs, of which China has no comment," Geng said at a routine press conference on Thursday.He noted that China hopes Australia could uphold principles of fairness, transparency and nondiscrimination in overseas education cooperation and treat all parties concerned equally.Geng noted that China and Australia have been working together in education for a long time, which has not only ­created a huge convenience for students from both sides but also played a vital role in enhancing mutual understanding."Just as I have said many times in previous press conferences, it is absurd to say China is interfering in Australian universities," Geng said.Geng called on all parties concerned to treat China-­Australia exchanges reasonably and objectively and not to ­politicize normal communication projects.According to the website of the Parliament of Australia, 693,750 international students enrolled in Australian schools in 2018, with 30 percent of them from China.The number of visas issued to students from China has fallen by 5.2 percent as of June 2019 compared to last year, University World News reported.