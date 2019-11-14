Most pressing task for HK is to stop violence and restore order: Xi

Photo: VCG


Chinese President Xi Jinping said the most pressing task for Hong Kong is to stop violence and restore order.

Xi made the remarks as he addressed the 11th BRICS leader summit in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday.

