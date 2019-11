Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the closing ceremony. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the BRICS countries to undertake their due obligations in championing and practicing multilateralism.Xi made the remarks when addressing the 11th summit of BRICS, an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.