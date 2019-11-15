Italy's Ferrari launches new model Roma

People look at a Ferrari's new model Roma in Rome, Italy, on Nov. 14, 2019. Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari launched its new model Roma, a coupe meant to revive "the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and 1960s Rome" after which it has been named, the company announced on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2019 shows the interior of a Ferrari's new model Roma in Rome, Italy. Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari launched its new model Roma, a coupe meant to revive "the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and 1960s Rome" after which it has been named, the company announced on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2019 shows the new debuted Ferrari car Roma in Rome, Italy. Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari launched its new model Roma, a coupe meant to revive "the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and 1960s Rome" after which it has been named, the company announced on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua
People look at a Ferrari's new model Roma in Rome, Italy, on Nov. 14, 2019. Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari launched its new model Roma, a coupe meant to revive "the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and 1960s Rome" after which it has been named, the company announced on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2019 shows Ferrari's new models Roma in Rome, Italy. Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari launched its new model Roma, a coupe meant to revive "the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and 1960s Rome" after which it has been named, the company announced on Thursday.Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2019 shows Ferrari's new models Roma in Rome, Italy. Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari launched its new model Roma, a coupe meant to revive "the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and 1960s Rome" after which it has been named, the company announced on Thursday.Photo:Xinhua