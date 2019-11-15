China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 enters floating ice area in Southern Ocean

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sails on a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Nov. 15, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has entered a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Friday during its maiden voyage for the country's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken from China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, shows icebergs and sheets of floating ice in the Southern Ocean on Nov. 15, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has entered a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Friday during its maiden voyage for the country's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sails on a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Nov. 15, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has entered a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Friday during its maiden voyage for the country's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken from China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, shows icebergs and sheets of floating ice in the Southern Ocean on Nov. 15, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has entered a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Friday during its maiden voyage for the country's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua