China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 enters floating ice area in Southern Ocean

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/15 21:37:30

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sails on a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Nov. 15, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has entered a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean on Friday during its maiden voyage for the country's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
