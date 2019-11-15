N.Korea rebuffs US offer of December talks

Photo: IC
The Foreign Ministry of North Korea
on Thursday called for a direct dialogue with the United States at any place and at any time in response to a new US proposal.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Myong-gil, roving ambassador of the Foreign Ministry, said he cannot understand why the US Department of State sent Pyongyang a message saying it hopes to meet with North Korean officials in December through a third party.
"If the US side has found a solution to be presented to us, it can just explain it to us directly," the roving ambassador said.
"If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the US (officials) at any place and any time," he added.
On Thursday, North Korea also criticized US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling the former vice president a "rabid dog."
"Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about," the KCNA news agency saidsaid. "They must be beaten to death with a stick."
"Doing so will be beneficial for the US also," it added.