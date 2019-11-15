White swans fly to Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/15 22:09:18

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2019 shows white swans flying above a wetland in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. White swans have flown from Siberia to the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
