White swans fly to Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2019 shows white swans flying above a wetland in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. White swans have flown from Siberia to the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter. Photo:Xinhua

