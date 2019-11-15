Tanks fire main guns down range

Source:China Military Published: 2019/11/15 22:18:50

Multi-type armored vehicles attached to a division under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumble through a mound of dust en route to a designated firing point during a live-fire test in northwest China’s Gobi desert on November 1, 2019. Photo:China Military


 

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a division under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command spits fire down range at mock targets during a live-fire test in northwest China’s Gobi desert on November 1, 2019. Photo:China Military


 

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a division under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command spits fire down range at mock targets during a live-fire test in northwest China’s Gobi desert on November 1, 2019. Photo:China Military


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus