Tanks fire main guns down range

Multi-type armored vehicles attached to a division under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumble through a mound of dust en route to a designated firing point during a live-fire test in northwest China’s Gobi desert on November 1, 2019. Photo:China Military

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a division under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command spits fire down range at mock targets during a live-fire test in northwest China’s Gobi desert on November 1, 2019. Photo:China Military

