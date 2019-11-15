Giant panda twins of 'Bao Mei', 'Bao Di' at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium

A zookeeper holds the panda "Bao Mei" at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2019. The giant panda twins who were given birth in August by giant panda Hao Hao, were given official names on their 100-day celebration on Thursday. The male cub was named as "Bao Di" and the female cub was named as "Bao Mei". Hao Hao was loaned by the Chinese government to Belgium in 2014. The pair of giant panda cubs were the second and third cubs born in the Pairi Daiza zoo, following the June 2016 birth of Tian Bao, the first giant panda ever born in the European country. Photo:Xinhua

