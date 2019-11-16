Chinese premier stresses multiple measures to improve people's livelihood

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about drought situations in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for reform and innovation to tackle obstacles in the country's development and multiple measures to improve people's livelihood.Li made the remarks during an inspection tour in the cities of Jingdezhen and Nanchang in eastern China's Jiangxi Province from Thursday to Friday.The premier stressed efforts of further reform and open up, in a bid to maintain the economic operation within a reasonable range and achieve major annual targets.In Jingdezhen, Li required local departments to do a good job in fighting drought by reducing drought losses and ensuring people's access to water for production and living.Efforts should also be made to stabilize grain production and increase farmers' income through multiple channels, said Li.During his visit to Taoxichuan, an industrial heritage complex of Jingdezhen and the world's capital of ceramics, Li urged efforts to develop high-end ceramics and enhance the level of China's ceramics industry.

Premier Li Keqiang asks about pork price in the biggest wholesale market of farm produce in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

In the biggest wholesale market of farm produce in the capital city of Nanchang, Li stressed local efforts to ensure the supply and stabilize the price of pork.Li emphasized the importance of technical talent for the manufacturing industry to achieve high-quality development while visiting the Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Cooperation."With energetic and effective work of the government, there will be more innovation in the market and society, and people will live a better life," said Li, addressing Jiangxi's solid efforts in improving the business environment and social security services.Li also encouraged Jiangxi to make further progress in reform and opening up, as well as improving people's livelihood.