HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US politicians ruthless in pushing HK bill
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/16 7:44:24
Washington indulges in the mobs' vandalism to destroy Hong Kong and views efforts by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government as suppression on democracy and freedom. How ruthless and hypocritical it is.
RELATED ARTICLES:
GT exclusive interview with HK Legislative Council member Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee
External meddling in HK ‘doomed to fail’
Lam ‘needs to be more decisive’ in HK
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus