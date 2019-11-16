US politicians ruthless in pushing HK bill

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/16 7:44:24
Washington indulges in the mobs' vandalism to destroy Hong Kong and views efforts by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government as suppression on democracy and freedom. How ruthless and hypocritical it is.

 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus