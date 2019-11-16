Kite flying activity launched in Kuwait

People fly kites in Al Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 15, 2019. Kuwait launched on Friday a kite flying activity in Al Ahmadi Governorate. About 100 professional and amateur kite enthusiasts participated in the event. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

