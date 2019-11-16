Riga light festival kicks off in Latvia

People watch a multimedia light show Deja Vu during the Staro Riga light festival in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 15, 2019. Staro Riga light festival kicked off here on Friday. Staro Riga is an exhibition of outdoor installations, used to transform Riga's panorama with modern light and video technology. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

The building of the national parliament is illuminated during the Staro Riga light festival in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 15, 2019. Staro Riga light festival kicked off here on Friday. Staro Riga is an exhibition of outdoor installations, used to transform Riga's panorama with modern light and video technology. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

People watch a video projection "You are here... elsewhere" during the Staro Riga light festival in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 15, 2019. Staro Riga light festival kicked off here on Friday. Staro Riga is an exhibition of outdoor installations, used to transform Riga's panorama with modern light and video technology. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

People watch a light installation Riga's Tesseract during the Staro Riga light festival in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 15, 2019. Staro Riga light festival kicked off here on Friday. Staro Riga is an exhibition of outdoor installations, used to transform Riga's panorama with modern light and video technology. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

