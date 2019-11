China signs 197 B&R cooperation documents with 137 countries, 30 int'l organizations

Photo: VCG

China has signed 197 Belt and Road (B&R) cooperation documents with 137 countries and 30 international organizations by the end of October, the country's top economic planner said Friday.Apart from developing and developed economies, a number of companies and financial institutions from developed countries have collaborated with China to expand the third-party market as well, Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference.The construction of the China-Laos railway, China-Thailand railway, Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and Hungary-Serbia railway are making solid headway while projects including the Gwadar Port, Hambantota Port, Piraeus Port and Khalifa Port have gone smoothly, the NDRC said.Meanwhile, the building of the China-Belarus industrial park, China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone and China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone is also forging ahead.From January to September, China's trade with B&R countries totaled about 950 billion US dollars, and its non-financial direct investment in these countries topped 10 billion dollars, Meng said.She noted that China has made bilateral currency swap arrangements with 20 B&R countries and established RMB clearing arrangements with seven countries.In addition, the country has also made achievements with B&R countries in other sectors including technology exchange, education cooperation, culture and tourism, green development and foreign aid.