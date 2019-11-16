Incredible glass artworks showcased in Seattle, US

Glass artworks and the Space Needle are seen in Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2019. Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle showcases incredible and unique artworks by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly, whose work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Glass artworks are seen in Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2019. Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle showcases incredible and unique artworks by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly, whose work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Glass artworks are seen in Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2019. Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle showcases incredible and unique artworks by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly, whose work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Glass artworks are seen in Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2019. Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle showcases incredible and unique artworks by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly, whose work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Glass artworks are seen in Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2019. Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle showcases incredible and unique artworks by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly, whose work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Glass artworks are seen in Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2019. Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle showcases incredible and unique artworks by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly, whose work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)