China Mobile has almost 50,000 5G base stations

China Mobile tests 5G network of over 1,000 Mbps in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, in October. Photo: VCG

China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunications operators, has nearly 50,000 5G base stations in use so far, the company's chairman Yang Jie said.The operator currently provides 5G services in 50 cities, Yang said.The company will continue to promote technological advancement and launch more 5G applications to better meet market demand, he added.In early June, China granted 5G licenses for commercial use, marking the beginning of a new era in the country's telecommunications industry.According to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, 5G technology is expected to create more than 8 million jobs by 2030.