Photo:VCG

China's daily package deliveries reached new high after the online shopping spree on Nov. 11.Chinese postal and delivery firms delivered 345 million parcels Thursday, a record high for a single day, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB).Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen were among the cities with the most robust delivery activities.The SPB predicted that about 2.8 billion packages would be handled from Nov. 11 to 18.