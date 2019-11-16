241 IS members surrender in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, July 8, 2019. Afghan security force personnel started a military operation against Islamic State(IS) in Nangarhar Province , eastern Afghanistan, a local official said on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A total of 241 members and loyalists of the Islamic State (IS) group including men, women and children have surrendered to the government in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, said an army statement released here on Saturday."A total of 241 Islamic State members and loyalists including 71 men, 63 women and 107 children have surrendered to local authorities in Achin and Mohman Dara districts over the past three days," said the statement.The former militants have also handed over 67 pieces of weapons to the security forces, the statement said.This is the largest number of the militants affiliated with the Islamic State outfit to lay down arms and surrender to security forces in the eastern region over the past couple of years, officials said.The IS group, which is active in Nangarhar and the neighboring Kunar and Nuristan provinces, have yet to make comment on the report.