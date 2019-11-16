500th founding anniversary of Havana marked in Cuba

People watch a firework show held to celebrate the 500th founding anniversary of Havana, capital of Cuba, Nov. 15, 2019. The 500th founding anniversary of Cuba's capital Havana fell on Nov. 16, 2019, attracting lots of residents and visitors to celebrate from Friday night. Photo:Xinhua

People touch a tree to pray for blessings during the 500th founding anniversary of Havana, capital of Cuba, Nov. 15, 2019. The 500th founding anniversary of Cuba's capital Havana fell on Nov. 16, 2019, attracting lots of residents and visitors to celebrate from Friday night. Photo:Xinhua

People touch a tree to pray for blessings during the 500th founding anniversary of Havana, capital of Cuba, Nov. 15, 2019. The 500th founding anniversary of Cuba's capital Havana fell on Nov. 16, 2019, attracting lots of residents and visitors to celebrate from Friday night. Photo:Xinhua

People take a group selfie by the sea during the 500th founding anniversary of Havana, capital of Cuba, Nov. 15, 2019. The 500th founding anniversary of Cuba's capital Havana fell on Nov. 16, 2019, attracting lots of residents and visitors to celebrate from Friday night. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2019 shows a firework show held to celebrate the 500th founding anniversary of Havana, capital of Cuba. The 500th founding anniversary of Cuba's capital Havana fell on Nov. 16, 2019, attracting lots of residents and visitors to celebrate from Friday night. Photo:Xinhua

A man takes photos of a firework show held to celebrate the 500th founding anniversary of Havana, capital of Cuba, Nov. 15, 2019. The 500th founding anniversary of Cuba's capital Havana fell on Nov. 16, 2019, attracting lots of residents and visitors to celebrate from Friday night. Photo:Xinhua