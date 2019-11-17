Military vehicles are displayed on the occassion of the inauguration ceremony of barrack "Croatian defenders of Istria" in Pula, Croatia, Nov. 15, 2019. About 140 members of the Croatian Armed Forces are deployed in the barrack. (Dusko Marusic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Croatian soldiers take part in the inauguration ceremony of barrack "Croatian defenders of Istria" in Pula, Croatia, Nov. 15, 2019. About 140 members of the Croatian Armed Forces are deployed in the barrack. (Dusko Marusic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A military helicopter is displayed on the occassion of the inauguration ceremony of barrack "Croatian defenders of Istria" in Pula, Croatia, Nov. 15, 2019. About 140 members of the Croatian Armed Forces are deployed in the barrack. (Dusko Marusic/Pixsell via Xinhua)