At least 10 killed in bomb attack in Syrian town of Al-Bab

Source:CGTN Published: 2019/11/17 9:01:38

Photo:IC


 At least ten people were killed Saturday in a bomb attack in the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab near the Turkish border, according to Turkish state-run Anadolu News agency.

However, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 people were killed, including nine civilians.

The blast reportedly happened when the bomb struck a bus and taxi station in the town.

There's been no official confirmation on the death toll, and it's not immediately clear who carried out the attack.

Al-Bab, 30 kilometers south of the Turkish border, is now controlled by the Turkish Army and its allied forces.


RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MID-EAST,WORLD FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus