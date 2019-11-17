China, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks

Photo: VCG

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, discussed trade issues with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a phone call on Saturday.The two sides had in-depth discussions about each other's concerns, regarding "phase one" of the trade deal and will continue to maintain close communication.