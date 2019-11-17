China denies entry to Australian politicians Andrew Hastie and James Paterson. Embassy explains why.

A screenshot of the website Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Australia responds to the to the inquiry on Andrew Hastie and James Paterson's planned visit to China in November 2019.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia said on Saturday that Chinese people don't welcome people who make unwarranted attacks and disrespect China's dignity after the country denied entry to Liberal MPs Andrew Hastie and James Paterson.Hastie and Paterson have both been publicly critical of the Chinese government. Hastie sparked a political and diplomatic controversy in August when he compared China to Nazi Germany, local media reported.The embassy stated that China is open to constructive dialogue and exchanges with people from all parts of the world on the basis of mutual respect, equality and seeking common ground while reserving differences.The colonial days of Western powers are long gone, and China will never yield to colonization of ideas and values, said the embassy's statement said. As long as the people concerned genuinely repent and redress their mistakes, view China with objectivity and reason, respect China's system and mode of development chosen by the Chinese people, the door to dialogue and exchanges will always remain open.