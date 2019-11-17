Chinese and Indian artists to share stage in Guangzhou

Poster for the event Photo: Courtesy of CNRI

A concert at the Guangzhou Beilei Theatre in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday will see musicians from China and India take to the stage.The Rang concert will feature 10 languages including Awadhi, Bengali, Chinese and Punjabi, a rare opportunity to witness the diversity of Indian culture.Renowned poet Dinesh Raghuvanshi, popular anchor and DJ Honey Vee and famous Sindhi singer Nirmal Mirchandani will perform with popular keyboard player Prashant Misar and four other artists from India.According to the organizers, the Zhongshan City Kai Er Trading Company and WeChat platform CNRI, they will hold similar cultural events from time to time in the future."Performances by eight Indian singers in nine Indian languages and three Chinese performers sharing the stage with them indicates how friends from China can be comfortable with Indians from any part of India," said CNRI's Rajesh Purohit in a press release.