Hong Kong school classes to remain suspended Monday

Local residents clear roadblocks on a street in Sai Wan Ho of Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday announced to extend school class suspension to Monday over safety concerns.Classes in kindergartens, elementary, middle schools, as well as special schools, are expected to resume as early as Tuesday if circumstances permit, which would be subject to further announcement, the bureau said in a statement.Although roads and public transport services have gradually resumed, uncertainties still exist while Monday is the first working day after weekend, the bureau explained.The bureau asked all schools to prepare for Tuesday's class resumption and make contingency measures to meet various emergencies.Schools in Hong Kong have remained closed since last Thursday as violent protesters wreaked havoc across the region, who not only paralyzed traffic but also vandalized private school vans and threatened schools.The bureau urged all parties involved to stop violence and appealed to students to remain indoors and not engage in illegal activities.