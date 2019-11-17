Funds, resources allocated in Dahua of China's Guangxi to improve living environment

A worker carries water to a road construction site in Nonghe Village in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2019. Dahua, where rocky hills cover over 90 percent of the land, is one of the most impoverished areas in south China's Guangxi. In 2016, over 100,000 people, one fourth of the population here, were registered as the impoverished, who mainly live in deserted rocky hills areas with poor living condition. Over the past years, local government has allocated funds and resources to improve the living environment here via a variety of measures, including settlement relocation, dilapidated building upgrading, road construction and development of cultivation industry. By 2018, a total of 45,535 people and 38 villages have been lifted out of poverty in Dahua. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker carries water to a road construction site in Nonghe Village in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 13, 2019.

Villagers renovate a dilapidated house in Bahao Village in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2019.

Villagers feed cattle at Shanghe Village in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2019.

Villagers renovate a dilapidated house in Bahao Village in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2019.

Children play in a kindergarten at a relocation site in Nayin of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2019.