Today Art Museum explores three generations of Chinese artists

Visitors explore the Latent Narrative exhibition. Photo: Courtesy of Today Art Museum

A new exhibition at the Today Art Museum aims to give the public the opportunity to look at the development and current situation of China's contemporary art by examining the works of three generations of artists.The Latent Narrative exhibition features art works, videos and documents as well as early works of nine artists, including Zhao Dajun, Zhou Changjiang and Zheng Da.According to Liu Yan, the exhibition's curator, the exhibition's name was inspired by the latent narrative literary research method that has developed since the 1980s. From the perspectives of formal analysis and psychoanalysis, it cuts into the deeper meaning of one single narrative thread to focus on a narrative undercurrent paralleling that deeper meaning.The exhibition is set to run until November 26.