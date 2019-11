People visit the Ruqin Lake at Lushan scenic spot in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

People visit the botanical garden at Lushan scenic spot in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

The Ruqin Lake is seen at Lushan scenic spot in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

A woman poses for photos near the Ruqin Lake at Lushan scenic spot in east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)