O’Shea resigns as Italy coach

Conor O'Shea Photo: IC

Conor O'Shea has resigned from his role as Italy head coach with immediate effect, the Italian rugby federation announced on Saturday.The 49-year-old Irishman's contract had been due to run through to the end of May 2020.The former London Irish and Harlequins director of rugby has been linked with a role in the English RFU as this year's World Cup finalists build towards the 2023 tournament in France. Italy failed to progress past the pool stage in the World Cup in Japan.They beat Namibia (47-22) and Canada (48-7) but their match against New Zealand was called off because of a typhoon and they suffered a heavy 49-3 defeat to eventual champions South Africa.Nevertheless, the 35-time capped former Ireland fullback had been expected to remain at the helm until after the 2020 Six Nations.O'Shea, who led Harlequins to the Premiership title in 2012, replaced Jacques Brunel on the Italy bench on a four-year contract back in March 2016.But despite his successes with London Irish and Harlequins he failed to turn around the fortunes of Italian rugby, and never won a match in the Six Nations.The last Italian victory in the tournament was against Scotland in Edinburgh in February 2015, while at home the Azzurri have not won since March 2013, when they beat Ireland in Rome.The highlight of O'Shea's reign was a historic 20-18 success against South Africa in Florence in November 2016.