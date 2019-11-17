China sends two global multimedia satellites into planned orbit

Photo: Courtesy of China Space Sanjiang Group

Two global multimedia satellites were sent into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday.The two global multimedia satellites, KL-a-A and KL-a-B, was launched by Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A), a carrier rocket at 6:00 p.m. (Beijing Time).The two satellites are international cooperative commercial projects delivered by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. They are mainly used for the Ka-band communication technology test, and the user is a German company.KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. The rocket, developed by a company under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, is mainly used to launch low-orbit microsatellites.Sunday's launch was the third mission for KZ-1A this year.