Employees produce toys for export to Japan in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday. Seals at an aquarium in Osaka, Japan provided the inspiration for these toys, media reports said. China's toy exports remained robust this year, reaching $31.5 billion in the first eight months, up 16.7 percent year-on-year, data from the China Toy and Juvenile Products Association showed. Photo: IC