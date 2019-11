This photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Monday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un posing with members of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the Korean People's Army during an airborne insertion training. Kim supervised the air force drills for the second time in three days, even though the US and South Korea said on Sunday they would postpone upcoming military drills in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea, Reuters reported. Photo :AFP