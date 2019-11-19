China-Belgium cooperation faces new opportunities, says vice president

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets with Princess Astrid of Belgium in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met Monday with Princess Astrid of Belgium, who is leading an economy and trade delegation to visit China.Wang expected Belgium's royal family would maintain an active role in promoting China-Belgium ties.Wang hailed the development of bilateral ties, saying that China-Belgium exchanges are enjoying sustained growth at all levels and in various fields. The bilateral relationship currently stands at a high level and pragmatic cooperation faces new opportunities.Princess Astrid said the scale of the visiting economy and trade delegation is the largest ever for a Belgian delegation visiting China, which indicates the importance attached by the Belgian side to developing ties with China.She hoped the two sides would deepen cooperation in such areas as trade, investment, agricultural products, logistics, climate change, and people-to-people and culture.Also on Monday, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua met with Princess Astrid.