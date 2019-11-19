Farmers pick tea leaves at organic tea garden in China's Hainan

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2019 shows farmers picking tea leaves at an organic tea garden in Baisha Li Autonomous County of south China's Hainan Province. Tea farmers in Baisha County are engaged in a new round of tea harvest right now. The expanding local tea industry has helped to lift many impoverished households registered with the government out of poverty. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

