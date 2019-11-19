US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 25, 2019. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that he will "strongly consider" giving written or in-person testimony in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.His remarks came one day after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested in the "Face the Nation" program that "the president could come right before the committee and talk ... or he could do it in writing.""Even though I did nothing wrong, and don't like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" Trump tweeted.The White House has directed officials not to comply with the impeachment inquiry. It remains unclear whether Trump will follow through on testifying himself under oath.The House Intelligence Committee held its first public hearings in the impeachment probe last week over allegations that Trump had abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter.Eight more officials are scheduled to testify publicly this week, including US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, according to a news report by TheHill.