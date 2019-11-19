China's legislative body expresses deep concern over HK High Court's ruling on anti-mask law

Photo:VCG

The Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress expresses deep concern over the Hong Kong's High Court ruling related to the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, a spokesperson said Tuesday.Hong Kong High Court's latest ruling raised concerns among some deputies of the National People's Congress, which is the only legislature body to decide whether laws in HKSAR is in line with the Basic Law.Such ruling weakens the authority of HKSAR government and its chief executive, not in line with the Basic Law and related decisions made by the NPC Standing Committee, the spokesperson said.High Court ruling on anti-mask law is not in line with the Basic Law, posing a blatant challenge to the authority of Standing Committee of National People's Congress and the chief executive of HKSAR, which will lead to negative consequences in social and political aspects, said Yang Guang, spokesperson of State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.China's State Council on Tuesday appointed Tang Ping-keung as Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, replacing Lo Wai-chung.The decision was made in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the Xinhua News Agency reported.